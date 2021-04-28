Analysts Offer Predictions for Gentex Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

GNTX stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. Gentex has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

