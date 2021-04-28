Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 28th (1COV, 888, CVLG, DWS, ENPH, FME, G24, ISP, KGX, NXPI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 28th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

888 (LON:888) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity to GBX 475 ($6.21). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $215.00 to $200.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €52.40 ($61.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €79.50 ($93.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.60 ($3.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $235.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $88.00 to $100.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

