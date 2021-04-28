Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 28th (1COV, 888, CVLG, DWS, ENPH, FME, G24, ISP, KGX, NXPI)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 28th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

888 (LON:888) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity to GBX 475 ($6.21). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $215.00 to $200.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €52.40 ($61.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €79.50 ($93.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.60 ($3.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $235.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $88.00 to $100.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.