Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 28th (BEP, BEP.UN, BLX, CFP, CPX, CS, EMA, FM, FN, FSV)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 28th:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $47.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its target price cut by Raymond James to C$54.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its target price cut by TD Securities to C$58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$60.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$55.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$61.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$55.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$222.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) was given a C$5.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$115.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$110.00 to C$115.00.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$125.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.