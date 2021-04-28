Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 28th (BEP, BEP.UN, BLX, CFP, CPX, CS, EMA, FM, FN, FSV)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 28th:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $47.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$60.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$55.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$61.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$55.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$222.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) was given a C$5.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$115.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$110.00 to C$115.00.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$125.00.

