Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2021 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Performance Food Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

4/7/2021 – Performance Food Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $58.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

PFGC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.42. 751,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

