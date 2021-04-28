Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR: PFV) recently:

4/19/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology was given a new €143.50 ($168.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

PFV traded down €2.00 ($2.35) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €166.20 ($195.53). 2,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €161.43 and a 200 day moving average of €165.05. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a 52 week low of €144.00 ($169.41) and a 52 week high of €192.80 ($226.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.56.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.