Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 28th (1COV, AMGN, AXAHY, BDRFF, BEP, BMRN, BP, DSDVY, FM, FSV)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 28th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $139.00 target price on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to a neutral rating. They currently have C$222.00 price target on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$105.50 target price on the stock.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

