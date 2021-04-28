Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 28th (AEGN, ANSS, BBY, BDRFY, CCOI, CSFFF, CSUAY, DB, ETSY, FM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 28th:

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Aegion have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefitting from its North America business. This along with increased focus on strategic initiatives and technological enhancement efforts bode well. Notably, earning estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days. Aegion completed a substantial portion of restructuring plan in early 2020. Moving into 2021, the company has been transitioning into a new phase of growth for the organization focused on profitable expansion in core markets. However, COVID-related uncertainties continue to impact the business. Although the company had adopted various cost reduction strategies for combating this unforeseen situation, it anticipates reduced revenues, operating profit and operating cash flows for the first half of 2021.”

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $392.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANSYS is benefiting from healthy growth in recurring revenues as well as strength in high tech, semiconductor and defense verticals. The acquisition of Analytical Graphics is expected to boost the company’s presence in digital mission engineering space. Also, the company is well positioned to gain from robust adoption of its engineering simulation software in 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications. Higher demand across all regions including Asia-Pacific (APAC) is a positive. However, ANSYS is bearing the brunt of stiff competition in the computer-aided design (CAD) market along with foreign exchange volatility owing to sizeable international exposure. Also, COVID-19 crisis-induced weakness in the oil and gas industry is a persistent overhang. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Best Buy’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from growth in digital sales, as witnessed during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. This has been boosting revenues in the company’s Domestic segment. The company expects to keep gaining from growth in the digital realm and has therefore been investing toward boosting omni-channel capabilities. Additionally, up until the fourth quarter, the company has continued to gain from consumers enhanced spending on products that support stay-at-home needs. However, management expects such trends to diminish gradually, due to the revival in travel and outdoor dining. As a result, it provided a dismal comparable sales view for fiscal 2022. Additionally, the company has been grappling with soft gross margins due to higher supply chain costs.”

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cogent’s On-Network segment is a key growth driver as it generates significant revenues and serves a range of corporate and net-centric customers. The company primarily benefits from its cost-effective operations, backed by efficient network expansion and pricing flexibility. Low-churn corporate customers aid in generating cash flow with accretive customer connections. Cogent’s pervasive and interconnected network provides it a competitive edge over rivals, which helps it enhance margins. However, Cogent faces stiff competition from other Internet service providers, which restricts its potential to attract new customers and retain existing ones. Dependency on a single network infrastructure vendor critically impairs its position in the global market. Macroeconomic challenges and foreign exchange vulnerabilities also weigh on revenues.”

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $218.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Etsy is benefiting from accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remains a major positive. Further, the coronavirus-induced e-commerce boom and increasing mask sales are tailwinds. Furthermore, the company is witnessing solid traction among reactivated buyers, which is contributing well. Also, enhancements in search and discovery are driving its momentum among buyers. Moreover, robust Etsy ad program is also aiding seller base growth. Additionally, positive contributions from the Reverb acquisition are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses are concerning. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition is a risk for Etsy’s market position.”

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$58.00 target price on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$32.00 target price on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $183.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Take Two is benefiting from portfolio strength and solid increase in recurrent consumer spending. Digital revenues are growing on solid demand for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online and GTA V, NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Social Point’s mobile offerings, the WWE series, and the Mafia: Definitive Editions and Mafia: Trilogy. The company’s portfolio strength and expansion with the release of Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey and The Outer Worlds are key catalysts for the long haul. However, strong competition from the likes of EA and Activision Blizzard is a significant headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year-to-date.”

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

