Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 28th (NEXA, NGG, NVCR, NVT, OBLG, OCDDY, ORI, OSPN, PEBO, PGNY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 28th:

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

