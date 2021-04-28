Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spin Master (SNMSF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spin Master (OTCMKTS: SNMSF):

4/28/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Spin Master had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/11/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Spin Master stock remained flat at $$32.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

