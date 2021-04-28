Analyzing Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of American Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Domo and American Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83 American Software 0 1 1 0 2.50

Domo currently has a consensus target price of $83.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.75%. American Software has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.18%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than American Software.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -47.56% N/A -47.31% American Software 5.70% 6.39% 4.52%

Volatility & Risk

Domo has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Domo and American Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $173.40 million 12.08 -$125.66 million ($4.57) -14.70 American Software $115.47 million 5.87 $6.74 million $0.26 79.69

American Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. It also provides cloud solutions for supply chain and product lifecycle management, quality control, vendor compliance, and enterprise resource planning for retailers and manufacturers; and advanced analytics and business intelligence solutions for the supply chain market. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as professional, product management, and project management outsourcing services; staff augmentation services in the areas of cloud, collaboration, network, and security; and social media and analytic marketing services. It also provides software enhancement, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment offers purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, human resource, and manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the retail, apparel and footwear, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, oil and gas, life sciences, consumer electronics, industrial products, and other manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

