Analyzing LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.99, meaning that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

33.8% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -117.64% -76.85% Vir Biotechnology -339.61% -47.11% -39.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vir Biotechnology 2 0 5 0 2.43

LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 207.82%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.66%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.13 million ($1.78) -3.38 Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 781.20 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -8.57

LogicBio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Vir Biotechnology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. The company's lead product candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. It has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop new viral vectors; and a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop new genome editing candidate LB-301 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

