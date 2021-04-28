Analyzing nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.0% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of MoSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MoSys and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A nLIGHT 0 2 5 1 2.88

nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than MoSys.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoSys and nLIGHT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $10.09 million 2.40 -$2.58 million N/A N/A nLIGHT $176.62 million 7.19 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -131.75

MoSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -45.87% -81.92% -37.89% nLIGHT -13.57% -9.52% -7.53%

Summary

nLIGHT beats MoSys on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets. It offers bandwidth engine ICs and programmable hyperspeed engine IC products under the Accelerator Engine name; quad partition rate SRAM memory devices; non-memory, high-speed serialization-deserialization interface, and physical layer devices; and virtual accelerator engines, such as graph memory engines and accelerator IPs. The company also serves data centers and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components. The company also provides fiber amplifiers and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.