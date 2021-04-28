AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $24.70. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 1,041 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,920,800 shares of company stock worth $56,121,930 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $688.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

