Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Hits $5.24

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.24 or 0.00009558 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $296.15 million and $4.83 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019811 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $669.07 or 0.01219492 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,474,804 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.