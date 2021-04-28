Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading Up 0.5%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.42 and last traded at C$36.22. Approximately 11,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 43,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on AND shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$480.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$86.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

