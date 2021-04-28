Andrea Lee Eldridge Sells 875 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $22,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,611. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.