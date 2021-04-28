Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 202.9% in April

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 202.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:FINS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. 97,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,057,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000.

