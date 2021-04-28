AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.49 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,638. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $929.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

