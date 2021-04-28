AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.58 or 0.00858527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00096868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.74 or 0.07952185 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

