Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 15,101,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,191,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.