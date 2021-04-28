Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.03

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 58091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.