Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,201.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3,197.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

