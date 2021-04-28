Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Down 2.8%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $23.14. 79,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 273,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANVS. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

