Anoncoin Trading 113.6% Higher Over Last Week (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $472,014.08 and $977.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded 113.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

