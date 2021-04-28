Anritsu (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Anritsu (OTCMKTS:AITUY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Anritsu stock remained flat at $$22.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010. Anritsu has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

