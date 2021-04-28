AnRKey X ($ANRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $511,925.00

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. AnRKey X has a market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $511,925.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00271727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.36 or 0.01034747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00725565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,762.88 or 0.99876180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,283,948 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Coin Trading

