ANSYS (ANSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANSS opened at $373.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a one year low of $244.53 and a one year high of $413.19.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

