ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney Sells 3,467 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ANSYS stock traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $375.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.53 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 27.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 151.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 158,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 674.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

