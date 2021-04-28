ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,567,200 shares, an increase of 281.2% from the March 31st total of 2,772,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,283.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ANPDF stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

