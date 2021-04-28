Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 7,807,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,940,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 4.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

