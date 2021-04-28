Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Barclays

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $375.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.
Shares of ANTM stock opened at $376.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78.
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Anthem by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 20.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Anthem by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
