Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Barclays

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $375.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $376.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Anthem by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 20.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Anthem by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

