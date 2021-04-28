Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.10 billion-$135.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.03 billion.
ANTM opened at $376.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.77 and a 200-day moving average of $322.16. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.35.
In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
