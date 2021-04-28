Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.10 billion-$135.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.03 billion.

ANTM opened at $376.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.77 and a 200-day moving average of $322.16. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.