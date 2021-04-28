Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $382.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Shares of ANTM opened at $376.99 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.16.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

