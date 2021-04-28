Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $382.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.
Shares of ANTM opened at $376.99 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.16.
In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
