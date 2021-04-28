Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $399.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $399.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

ANTM opened at $376.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.16. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

