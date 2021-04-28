Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $430.00 at Stephens

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $395.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Anthem stock opened at $376.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.16. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

