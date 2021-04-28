Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Short Interest Update

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ANTH stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
About Anthera Pharmaceuticals
