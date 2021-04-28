Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Short Interest Update

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANTH stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

