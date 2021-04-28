Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of AON worth $34,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AON by 4,280.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after buying an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AON by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $233.79 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $240.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

