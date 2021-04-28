Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.960-2.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,007. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.