Aperam (APEMY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

4/19/2021 – Aperam was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/19/2021 – Aperam was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/15/2021 – Aperam had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/15/2021 – Aperam was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

4/13/2021 – Aperam had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/29/2021 – Aperam was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

3/24/2021 – Aperam had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

APEMY remained flat at $$54.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $2.5166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

