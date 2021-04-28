Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 731,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 22,131,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

APHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aphria by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 601,596 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $7,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

