Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 731,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 22,131,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.
APHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.
The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aphria by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 601,596 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $7,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
About Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
