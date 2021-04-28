API3 Market Cap Reaches $97.40 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $7.03 or 0.00012886 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $97.40 million and $17.86 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, API3 has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.38 or 0.00847097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00066112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.55 or 0.08170054 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

