Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,682,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $931.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

