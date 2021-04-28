Apollo Currency Market Capitalization Hits $119.77 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $119.77 million and $15.68 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.04 or 0.00327038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00031399 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

