Apollo Medical (AMEH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Apollo Medical to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $176.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Apollo Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMEH stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMEH. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

