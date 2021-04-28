Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Major Shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied Purchases 100,000 Shares

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Physicians Of Californi Allied also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50.

AMEH traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,654. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $176.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

