AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $2,535,280.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AppFolio stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.65. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.52 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.17.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in AppFolio by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.