AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $2,535,280.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppFolio stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.65. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.52 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in AppFolio by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

