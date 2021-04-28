Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Kristian M. Gathright Sells 12,916 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,752. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

