Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

APLE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. 8,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,520,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

