Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Apple has raised its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.58. 109,821,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,460,242. Apple has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

