Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,026 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

